Thousands of grey seals gather at Scroby Sands
PUBLISHED: 11:30 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 22 September 2020
Mike Page
Thousands of seals enjoying the sunshine have been caught on camera at a sandbank off the Yarmouth Coast - though they weren’t practising much social distancing.
Scroby Sands, a shoal running north to south form Caister towards Great Yarmouth, provided refuge for thousands of grey seals on Sunday, September 20 as a low tide and high temperatures created the perfect opportunity for a casual mass gathering.
The seal colony, resting on the fringes of the bank, can be seen via these stunning aerial shots taken by Mike Page, a local photographer.
Around a mile and a half out to sea, these shots once again confirm that the sandbank is blossoming into a real wildlife sanctuary.
In the past, the Scroby Sandbank was responsible for many shipwrecks - but now it attracts thousands of visitors each year who want to see first-hand the captivating marine mammals as they lounge by the shoreline.
