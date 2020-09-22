Thousands of grey seals gather at Scroby Sands

Scroby Sands, 19 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page

Thousands of seals enjoying the sunshine have been caught on camera at a sandbank off the Yarmouth Coast - though they weren’t practising much social distancing.

Scroby Sands, 19 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page Scroby Sands, 19 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Scroby Sands, a shoal running north to south form Caister towards Great Yarmouth, provided refuge for thousands of grey seals on Sunday, September 20 as a low tide and high temperatures created the perfect opportunity for a casual mass gathering.

The seal colony, resting on the fringes of the bank, can be seen via these stunning aerial shots taken by Mike Page, a local photographer.

Around a mile and a half out to sea, these shots once again confirm that the sandbank is blossoming into a real wildlife sanctuary.

In the past, the Scroby Sandbank was responsible for many shipwrecks - but now it attracts thousands of visitors each year who want to see first-hand the captivating marine mammals as they lounge by the shoreline.