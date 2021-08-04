Bid for grocery store in end-of-terrace house

Published: 3:19 PM August 4, 2021

The house at 13 St George's Road is bidding to host a shop. - Credit: Google Maps

An end-of-terrace house in a prominent street is looking to host a grocery store.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is being asked to consider an application to site a shop at 13 St George's Road, next to the former Art College building.

According to papers the conversion involves a large domestic storage room to the right of the front door which is little-used.

A house which flanks Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth could host a grocery store if planners allow an application from the owner. - Credit: Google Maps

Under the plans a bay window would be replaced with a door, creating an entrance to the shop, and a toilet added in the corner.

People living in the six flats which make up the building will retain their own entrance.

The documents say the owner wants to "optimise the use of the building and is aware of the need for a small grocery store or similar, thus bringing into use a wasted room."

People have until August 19 to have their say.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal via its website.