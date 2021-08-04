News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Bid for grocery store in end-of-terrace house

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:19 PM August 4, 2021   
Grocery shop bid for house in St George's Road Great Yarmouth

The house at 13 St George's Road is bidding to host a shop. - Credit: Google Maps

An end-of-terrace house in a prominent street is looking to host a grocery store.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is being asked to consider an application to site a shop at 13 St George's Road, next to the former Art College building.

According to papers the conversion involves a large domestic storage room to the right of the front door which is little-used.

13 St George's Road Great Yarmouth grocery store bid

A house which flanks Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth could host a grocery store if planners allow an application from the owner. - Credit: Google Maps

Under the plans a bay window would be replaced with a door, creating an entrance to the shop, and a toilet added in the corner.

People living in the six flats which make up the building will retain their own entrance.

You may also want to watch:

The documents say the owner wants to "optimise the use of the building and is aware of the need for a small grocery store or similar, thus bringing into use a wasted room."

People have until August 19 to have their say.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal via its website.

Great Yarmouth News

