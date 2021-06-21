News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Popular coastal guest house sells at auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:33 AM June 21, 2021   
The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off.

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A nine-bedroom guest house, not far away from a popular pier and seafront, has sold at auction.

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off.

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The Shemara guest house on Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth went under the hammer at an online auction last week.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, and described as being "in good decorative order", the guest house at 11 Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth, was sold with "all business furniture and fittings - including crockery, cutlery, beds, bedding and televisions - included in the sale."

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off.

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Offered with a guide price of £185,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, the property description from the auctioneers stated: "Well presented nine-bedroom guest house located within walking distance of Marine Parade, beach and sea in Great Yarmouth.

"The mid terrace property has been run as a guest house called Shemara for many years and has proven to be popular with many returning guests."

The guest house sold for £185,000 at an online auction last Wednesday, June 16.


You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning

The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Linda Hood, right, with her late husband Alan Hood.

Police arrest man in Gorleston murder probe

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police remain on scene following the discovery of a woman's body following a fire in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

Updated

Further tributes paid to 'larger than life' Gorleston murder victim

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The M&S store in King Street Great Yarmouth was a big draw for shoppers Picture: James Bass

Opening date confirmed for new Sports Direct in town's former M&S

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus