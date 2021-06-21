Popular coastal guest house sells at auction

Published: 10:33 AM June 21, 2021

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A nine-bedroom guest house, not far away from a popular pier and seafront, has sold at auction.

The Shemara guest house on Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth went under the hammer at an online auction last week.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, and described as being "in good decorative order", the guest house at 11 Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth, was sold with "all business furniture and fittings - including crockery, cutlery, beds, bedding and televisions - included in the sale."

Offered with a guide price of £185,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, the property description from the auctioneers stated: "Well presented nine-bedroom guest house located within walking distance of Marine Parade, beach and sea in Great Yarmouth.

"The mid terrace property has been run as a guest house called Shemara for many years and has proven to be popular with many returning guests."

The guest house sold for £185,000 at an online auction last Wednesday, June 16.



