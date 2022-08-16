News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Council among landlords 'named and shamed' by Government

Liz Coates

Published: 11:28 AM August 16, 2022
The Town Hall in Great Yarmouth. May 2014.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, based at the town hall, has been named and shamed on a Government list of failed landlords.

A Norfolk authority is among 20 social landlords "named and shamed" by the Government in a bid to highlight poor practice.

The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has named Great Yarmouth Borough Council on a list of all those having had an Ombudsman finding of severe maladministration -  amounting to the most serious cases - since September 2021.

As part of the shaming it has also published details of the case, first made public in January, where a social housing tenant had experienced problems over a period of time and not enough had been done to put it right.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has admitted its service fell short and said procedures had since been changed.

It said: "In the vast majority of cases we make prompt repairs where individual issues arise. That was sadly not the case here, and we had already apologised and offered compensation to the tenant before the case was reviewed by the Ombudsman.

"We are sorry that our tenant and their family did not receive the proper care and attention to their home that they deserved, and once again we apologise to them for this."


