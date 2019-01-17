Search

H. Samuel confirms Great Yarmouth departure and says it is “sorry” to be leaving

17 January, 2019 - 12:01
H Samuel in Great Yarmouth is closing next month Picture: Liz Coates

H. Samuel has confirmed it will be leaving Great Yarmouth.

A spokesman for the brand confirmed it will be vacating its store at 11 King Street on February 2.

The spokesman added: “We continually re-assess our portfolio of stores on a store by store basis, particularly when individual store leases come up for renewal.

“This particular closure bears no reflection upon the future plans of the Signet business estate overall within the UK.”

They added: “We are sorry to be leaving King Street, however we do have an H.Samuel store twenty minutes away at Lowestoft and a wide online offering.”

The spokesman also confirmed that the Norwich store would not be affected.

The development is another sign of the difficulties being faced by high street retailers and follows a few hard years of exits by some national names.

Marks and Spencer pulled out of Great Yarmouth over four years ago leaving a huge hole in the high street.

With the departure of H Samuel a row of shops will sit dark and empty facing what was one of the main pedestrian shopping zones in the town.

