Search

Advanced search

Search for the best Halloween display in the Great Yarmouth Borough

PUBLISHED: 16:21 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 22 October 2019

Neil Potter's amazing Halloween display outside his home in Bradwelll last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

Neil Potter's amazing Halloween display outside his home in Bradwelll last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

From scary witches to skull-covered porches, there's rarely a shortage of spooktacular Halloween displays in the Great Yarmouth Borough.

Last year, Bradwell's Neil Potter wowed everybody with his handmade Grim Reaper and gigantic spiders, but if you think you have a Halloween display which could well rival his then we want to hear from you.

You may also want to watch:

Whether you're a local business or resident, get in touch with us by sending video and pictures of your impressive display to the Great Yarmouth Mercury Facebook page or email joseph.norton@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired an air gun in a garden in Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired an air gun in a garden in Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘He’s our second child’: Can you help find Frank the French bulldog?

Frank (pictured) went missing in Fritton Woods. Picture: Contributed

Search for the best Halloween display in the Great Yarmouth Borough

Neil Potter's amazing Halloween display outside his home in Bradwelll last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Fake Amazon scammers spark warning to public

Norfolk Trading Standards are warning the public to be aware of telephone calls being made by fraudster pretending to be from Amazon. Picture: Getty Images

Postponed A149 roadworks rescheduled

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists