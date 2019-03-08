Search for the best Halloween display in the Great Yarmouth Borough

Neil Potter's amazing Halloween display outside his home in Bradwelll last year. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

From scary witches to skull-covered porches, there's rarely a shortage of spooktacular Halloween displays in the Great Yarmouth Borough.

Last year, Bradwell's Neil Potter wowed everybody with his handmade Grim Reaper and gigantic spiders, but if you think you have a Halloween display which could well rival his then we want to hear from you.

Whether you're a local business or resident, get in touch with us by sending video and pictures of your impressive display to the Great Yarmouth Mercury Facebook page or email joseph.norton@archant.co.uk.