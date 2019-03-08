Gallery

Six of the best Halloween displays in the Great Yarmouth Borough

Lewis Everitt, with his Halloween display in Lichfield Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

From singing skeletons to spooky graveyards, residents in the Great Yarmouth Borough pulled out all the stops for Halloween again this year.

Mr Everitt was raising money for motor neurone disease. Picture: Joseph Norton Mr Everitt was raising money for motor neurone disease. Picture: Joseph Norton

We've chosen some of the most spooktacular displays we saw across the last week to include in our Halloween 2019 gallery.

New to Mr Everitt's display this year were his banjo skeletons. Picture: Joseph Norton New to Mr Everitt's display this year were his banjo skeletons. Picture: Joseph Norton

Let us know which is your favourite and if you think you can do better make sure you send us your display next year.

The Halloween-themed display at The Prince Regent pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton The Halloween-themed display at The Prince Regent pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The pub has been spooking its customers in the lead-up to Halloween for seven years. Picture: Joseph Norton The pub has been spooking its customers in the lead-up to Halloween for seven years. Picture: Joseph Norton

Skulls, skeletons and ghosts have been on display since the start of October. Picture: Joseph Norton Skulls, skeletons and ghosts have been on display since the start of October. Picture: Joseph Norton

Chris Read in costume with his scary display in Stafford Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Chris Read in costume with his scary display in Stafford Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The Marine pub in Great Yarmouth also had a Halloween display. Picture: Joseph Norton The Marine pub in Great Yarmouth also had a Halloween display. Picture: Joseph Norton

A giant skull guarding the pumps at The Marine. Picture: Joseph Norton A giant skull guarding the pumps at The Marine. Picture: Joseph Norton

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Gideon Tebbutt's Halloween-themed graveyard display in her garden in Newarp Way, Caister. Picture: Joseph Norton Gideon Tebbutt's Halloween-themed graveyard display in her garden in Newarp Way, Caister. Picture: Joseph Norton