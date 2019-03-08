Gallery
Six of the best Halloween displays in the Great Yarmouth Borough
PUBLISHED: 12:03 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 01 November 2019
From singing skeletons to spooky graveyards, residents in the Great Yarmouth Borough pulled out all the stops for Halloween again this year.
Mr Everitt was raising money for motor neurone disease. Picture: Joseph Norton
We've chosen some of the most spooktacular displays we saw across the last week to include in our Halloween 2019 gallery.
New to Mr Everitt's display this year were his banjo skeletons. Picture: Joseph Norton
Let us know which is your favourite and if you think you can do better make sure you send us your display next year.
The Halloween-themed display at The Prince Regent pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton
The pub has been spooking its customers in the lead-up to Halloween for seven years. Picture: Joseph Norton
Skulls, skeletons and ghosts have been on display since the start of October. Picture: Joseph Norton
Chris Read in costume with his scary display in Stafford Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton
The Marine pub in Great Yarmouth also had a Halloween display. Picture: Joseph Norton
A giant skull guarding the pumps at The Marine. Picture: Joseph Norton
Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Gideon Tebbutt's Halloween-themed graveyard display in her garden in Newarp Way, Caister. Picture: Joseph Norton
Gideon's display was put up for her 10-year-old's Halloween party and took two days to perfect. Picture: Gideon Tebbutt