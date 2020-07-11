Bomb squad heading to Great Yarmouth after hand grenade discovered by litter picker

Police officers are stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey Archant

Bomb disposal units are heading from Colchester to Great Yarmouth after what is believed to be an unexploded hand grenade was discovered by a litter picker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers are stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey Police officers are stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Norfolk Police have confirmed they received reports a litter picker retrieved what could be a hand grenade at 8.40am this morning, July 11.

Lords Lane, between Bradwell and Burgh Hall, has been cordoned off by police while officers wait for the army disposal unit to arrive.

According to Norfolk Constabulary, it is believed the grenade could have been in the ground for some time before it was discovered.

They said: “At the moment we have police on scene while officers wait for the bomb disposal unit to arrive.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public, but we have cordoned off the road as a protective measure until we have established what the object actually is.”