Search

Advanced search

Bomb squad heading to Great Yarmouth after hand grenade discovered by litter picker

PUBLISHED: 10:46 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 11 July 2020

Police officers are stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Police officers are stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Archant

Bomb disposal units are heading from Colchester to Great Yarmouth after what is believed to be an unexploded hand grenade was discovered by a litter picker.

Police officers are stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul SoutheyPolice officers are stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Norfolk Police have confirmed they received reports a litter picker retrieved what could be a hand grenade at 8.40am this morning, July 11.

Lords Lane, between Bradwell and Burgh Hall, has been cordoned off by police while officers wait for the army disposal unit to arrive.

According to Norfolk Constabulary, it is believed the grenade could have been in the ground for some time before it was discovered.

They said: “At the moment we have police on scene while officers wait for the bomb disposal unit to arrive.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public, but we have cordoned off the road as a protective measure until we have established what the object actually is.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Serial beggar caught - and jailed - again

Carl Horth has been jailed for breaching the terms of his ASBO by begging in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

‘It’s just exhausting’ - seaside toilets broken just hours after reopening

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Serial beggar caught - and jailed - again

Carl Horth has been jailed for breaching the terms of his ASBO by begging in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

‘It’s just exhausting’ - seaside toilets broken just hours after reopening

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Bomb squad heading to Great Yarmouth after hand grenade discovered by litter picker

Police officers are stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Norfolk horse sanctuary to reopen in time for Norfolk Day

Fox, left, with his friend Bungle at the Caldecott centre. Picture: Redwings

Help us choose our 50 Norfolk Day Heroes

The launch of Norfolk Day 2019. Picture: Archant

A pint, a meal, shopping and a trip to the zoo - What is a day out like in the ‘new normal’?

Reporter Tom Chapman sampled a host of activities to get a taste of the 'new normal' following coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Denise Bradley

Gardening tools stolen from cemetery sheds

Caister Cemetery. PHOTO: George Ryan