Bomb squad heading to Great Yarmouth after hand grenade discovered by litter picker
PUBLISHED: 10:46 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 11 July 2020
Archant
Bomb disposal units are heading from Colchester to Great Yarmouth after what is believed to be an unexploded hand grenade was discovered by a litter picker.
Norfolk Police have confirmed they received reports a litter picker retrieved what could be a hand grenade at 8.40am this morning, July 11.
Lords Lane, between Bradwell and Burgh Hall, has been cordoned off by police while officers wait for the army disposal unit to arrive.
According to Norfolk Constabulary, it is believed the grenade could have been in the ground for some time before it was discovered.
They said: “At the moment we have police on scene while officers wait for the bomb disposal unit to arrive.
“There is no ongoing risk to the public, but we have cordoned off the road as a protective measure until we have established what the object actually is.”
