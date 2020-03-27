Hand sanitiser stolen from Norfolk hospital

A hand sanitiser unit has been stolen from Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital amid fears over Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Hospital chiefs have said patients could be put at risk after a hand sanitiser unit was stolen from a corridor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The unit was reported missing from the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It was located in one of the main ground floor corridors, outside the inpatient CT scanner suite, and reportedly went missing on Tuesday.

The theft comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Norfolk reaches 51.

A hospital spokesman said: “Regrettably, we have had a hand sanitiser gel dispenser taken from our hospital.

“The health and safety of our patients and staff remains our priority.

“We provide hand sanitiser gel dispensers to ensure good hand hygiene within our hospital, and these must not be removed under any circumstances as this can put our patients at risk.”

The spokesman said it was one of dozens such units across the hospital, outside wards and clinical areas.

The importance of washing hands for 20 seconds, using soap and water or hand sanitiser, has been one of the central campaign messages to stop or slow the spread of coronavirus.

As a result hand sanitiser has been in short supply or rationed.

To keep to date with the latest information join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page here.