Man in court after string of handbags stolen from Great Yarmouth homes

Paul Gilbert of York Road has appeared at Norwich Magistrate's Court (pictured) charged with three burglaries in Great Yarmouth. He has been remanded in custody Picture: Brittany Woodman Archant

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in court over three burglaries where cash, bank cards, and handbags were stolen.

Paul Gilbert, of York Road, Great Yarmouth, will appear at Norwich Crown Court on September 25.

He is accused of three burglaries, committed in Wherry Way between August 13 and 14, in Caystreward between August 19 and 20, and in St Peter’s Plain on August 26.

Cash, banks cards, and handbags were stolen in all the incidents while a Sony TV was also taken in the Caystreward incident.

Gilbert was also charged with theft after allegedly using one of the stolen bank cards to get cash.

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Norwich Magisrates Court on Friday, August 28.