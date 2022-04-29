Handy man took his own life in tent at beauty spoty

Winterton dunes is a designated wildlife site popular with walkers. Under lockdown 3 people can exercise in their local area once a day but anyone visiting the village will find the car park and toilets closed. - Credit: Liz Coates

A handyman who was found dead in a tent at a Norfolk beauty spot took his own life, a coroner has said.

An inquest into the death of Jamie Mason, 46 heard he was found dead on August 2, 2021, in a wooded area at Winterton dunes, near Great Yarmouth.

Jamie Mason was last seen at a campsite in Waxham. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Mr Mason had been reported as missing on July 30, leading to emergency services and volunteer searchers looking for him.

An inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday afternoon heard Mr Mason, who was from south London, was found by a coastguard, who then alerted police.

Mr Mason had last been seen at a campsite in Waxham on July 30 after travelling up from south London.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk, Simon Milburn, said: "There was a tent pitched under a tree canopy.

"The deceased had been at the site for some time."

Mr Mason's family said he had a history of anxiety and had sought help for it.

Mr Milburn said: "His death was a result of suicide."

He also offered his condolences to Mr Mason's family, who were present at the inquest hearing, saying: "I'm very sorry."

Mr Mason was born in Cheltenham in October 1974.

When he was reported missing the police said it was believed he was in the Waxham to Great Yarmouth area.

During the large scale search operation Bacton and Gorleston Coastguard teams searched the beach from Caister to Horsey, while Hemsby Lifeboat carried out a shoreline search.

As part of the operation Lowland Search and Rescue had focused on the area around Winterton dunes.

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.







