Triton boat moved on from Great Yarmouth's South Quay

Triton being moved to Hull Picture: Gardline Gardline

There is a huge, grey gap in the riverside - RV Triton has gone.

The Triton docked at South Quay. Picture: TMS Media The Triton docked at South Quay. Picture: TMS Media

The familiar vessel has become part of the furniture in Great Yarmouth, as it waits for a buyer.

But the former Royal Navy vessel is en route to Hull to allow the Environment Agency carries out flood protection work along the quay, part of a £40m upgrade announced earlier this year.

The ship is listed with yacht brokers, Ocean Independence, who say they have had a flurry of interest.

Built in the year 2000, Triton is 98m long, has a maximum speed of 16 knots, a range of 11,400 nautical miles and 40 days endurance.

Triton, a trimaran, was built for the UK's Defence Evaluation and Research Agency to test the viability of triple-hulled ships.

It later served as a patrol ship for the Australian Border Force.

The boat has been moored in Great Yarmouth for around two years and is owned by Gardline, part of Dutch company Boskalis.

A spokesman for Gardline said: "The vessel left the quay on Saturday July 27 on the morning high water tide at 6am, transiting to Hull.

"She was tugged by the Goliath, making her way up to Hull's Alexandra dock, where she is due to arrive this evening, July 30.

"She will remain in Hull for a minimum of 12 months or until she is sold."