Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Spectacular aerial pictures show massive windfarm towers ready to be moved on to ship

PUBLISHED: 12:18 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 06 June 2019

Ship Sea Installer loading in Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Date: 2 Jun 2019. Picture: Mike Page

Ship Sea Installer loading in Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Date: 2 Jun 2019. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

Standing head and shoulders above anything else for miles around, a ship with a deck as long as a football pitch has appeared in port in Great Yarmouth.

Ship Sea Installer loading in Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Date: 2 Jun 2019. Picture: Mike Page Ship Sea Installer loading in Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Date: 2 Jun 2019. Picture: Mike Page

The Sea Installer is a purpose-built wind turbine installation vessel set to play a key role in building East Anglia One, 46km off the coast at Lowestoft.

In an aerial shot taken by cameraman Mike Page, the scale of the jack-up vessel topped by a huge crane is clear to see, surrounded by wind turbine components ready to be shipped out to sea.

The ship has been deployed to install the 102 Siemens 7MW turbines from the load out port in Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

Construction of East Anglia One began in 2017 with work on the onshore substation and cabling around Ipswich.

The offshore work, which will eventually see 102, 190m wind turbines installed, began last year.

The 132.4m Sea Installer has 35 single cabins, two offices, a rest lounge, mess room, and gym facilities.

East Anglia One is owned by ScottishPower Renewables and when fully commissioned in early 2020, the wind farm will provide green energy for well over 500,000 homes in the UK.

As part of the project more than 83 STEM workshops have been held to engage over 3000 students with science, technology, engineering and maths subjects, and over £55,000 has been invested in supporting training at the Offshore Wind Skills Centre in the town.

Most Read

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

‘Children were playing nearby’ - concerns after drugs being ‘openly sold’ in town park

Pushers have reportedly been openly dealing drugs in Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Most Read

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

‘Children were playing nearby’ - concerns after drugs being ‘openly sold’ in town park

Pushers have reportedly been openly dealing drugs in Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hippodrome’s Jack Jay is new Great Yarmouth FC chairman

Jack Jay is the new chairman of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbour tells of attempts to rescue man from tragic Caister house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I’ve got nothing’: Cowboy builder’s claim despite £118,000 benefit from crimes

Andrew Jay was jailed for four years after he conned homeowners out of £85,000 by failing to complete building work at their properties. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Car smashes into traffic light off busy junction

A car smashed into a traffic light in Bridge Road, Great Yarmouth on Thursday morning. Picture: Submitted

Opening date revealed for new £7.5m seafront Premier Inn

The new Premier Inn at The Edge is opening on June 17. Picture: Arch e-tech Design Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists