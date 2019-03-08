Spectacular aerial pictures show massive windfarm towers ready to be moved on to ship

Ship Sea Installer loading in Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Date: 2 Jun 2019. Picture: Mike Page Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

Standing head and shoulders above anything else for miles around, a ship with a deck as long as a football pitch has appeared in port in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ship Sea Installer loading in Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Date: 2 Jun 2019. Picture: Mike Page Ship Sea Installer loading in Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Date: 2 Jun 2019. Picture: Mike Page

The Sea Installer is a purpose-built wind turbine installation vessel set to play a key role in building East Anglia One, 46km off the coast at Lowestoft.

In an aerial shot taken by cameraman Mike Page, the scale of the jack-up vessel topped by a huge crane is clear to see, surrounded by wind turbine components ready to be shipped out to sea.

The ship has been deployed to install the 102 Siemens 7MW turbines from the load out port in Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

Construction of East Anglia One began in 2017 with work on the onshore substation and cabling around Ipswich.

The offshore work, which will eventually see 102, 190m wind turbines installed, began last year.

The 132.4m Sea Installer has 35 single cabins, two offices, a rest lounge, mess room, and gym facilities.

East Anglia One is owned by ScottishPower Renewables and when fully commissioned in early 2020, the wind farm will provide green energy for well over 500,000 homes in the UK.

As part of the project more than 83 STEM workshops have been held to engage over 3000 students with science, technology, engineering and maths subjects, and over £55,000 has been invested in supporting training at the Offshore Wind Skills Centre in the town.