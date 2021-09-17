News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Can you help Harvey? Horse that brought lockdown cheer needs £8,000 surgery

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:06 PM September 17, 2021   
Harvey the cob

Harvey the cob is in a critical condition - Credit: Emily Johns

He is the horse that won the hearts of people across Great Yarmouth as he brought cheer to families during lockdown.

Harvey the cob became a common sight across the borough as his owners from Cobholm took him out on a series of Harvey's Rainbow Tour visits last year following countless requests from people.

harvey

Harvey was a common sight around Great Yarmouth - Credit: Emily Johns

It saw families dashing out of their homes to take pictures of him as he passed by. 

But now the horse who brought so much lockdown joy to people needs their help as he battles a serious illness, which could see him put down in the worse case scenario.   

On Thursday, Harvey had to have an emergency operation for colic and vets in Newmarket are waiting to see if there is an underlying disorder, which if found could lead to the popular equine being put to sleep.

The family that own him have asked people to help fund the costs of the procedures and have set up a fundraising page asking people for £3,000. The family are paying £5,000.

harvey

Harvey with one of his owners Sophie - Credit: Emily Johns

Emily Johns, 19, and speaking for the family, said: "Harvey means the whole world to us. He has had surgery but is now in a critical condition.

"The vets are seeing if there is a disorder. It is not a good prognosis. We are hoping it is not what the vets say."

Before his rainbow tours, Harvey was already well known for appearing at proms, going on pub drives and school runs and taking people out on rides in his cart.

harvey

Harvey with Emily Johns - Credit: Emily Johns

Miss Johns said: "Harvey is the horse that everybody knows in Great Yarmouth. During the first lockdown everyone was feeling down and it was great to see all the smiles on people's faces when they saw him.

"It gave them something to look forward to. He must have been on every road in Yarmouth and Gorleston.

harvey

Harvey gets in the mood at a previous Out There Festival - Credit: Emily Johns

To make a donation search for Help Harvey with his surgery on gofundme.com

In a bid to support Harvey this paper is asking children to send in get well soon letters and pictures to Harvey.

They can be sent to Anthony Carroll, Great Yarmouth Mercury/Eastern Daily Press, 12-13 King Street, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk NR30 2BA.

