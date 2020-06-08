Search

Hospital hosts global bid to gauge impact of lockdown on mental health

PUBLISHED: 14:33 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 08 June 2020

The research team at the JPUH. The hospital is asking people to fill in a survey about how lockdown has affected their wellbeing and mental health Picture: JPUH

Archant

A Norfolk hospital has teamed up with an international bid to assess the impact on behaviour and wellbeing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston is asking people to take a 15-minute survey to help researchers understand how the pandemic has affected people in different countries.

The results will be used to shape how the NHS responds in the future.

Prof Shanaya Rathod, consultant psychiatrist and director of research at Southern Health, which is leading the project said: “The global impact of Covid-19 will be felt by us for a long time.

“Our study aims to investigate the psychological impact of Covid-19 on the general population, healthcare workers, patients with Covid and individuals with vulnerabilities.”

The study is also being carried out in Canada, India, Greece, Singapore and Holland among others.

The JPUH is one of 55 sites across the UK involved in the study.

For more information or to participate follow the link https://bit.ly/2SnQvg1 or click here and choose James Paget University Hospital from the drop down menu when prompted.

