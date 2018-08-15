Have you seen this scooter that was stolen from elderly owner?

Published: 4:05 PM August 15, 2018 Updated: 8:46 PM October 10, 2020

This is the mobility scooter that is said to have been stolen during an attack on its elderly owner in Great Yarmouth.

The scooter was reported stolen on Saturday night after its 77-year-old owner reported he was approached by four men from a van in Camperdown by the town’s seafront.

One of the gang pushed the victim off his vehicle and lay on top of him while the other men took the scooter to their dark grey/blue van and fled.

The victim, who is not from Great Yarmouth and lives in east Norfolk, was said to have been left shaken by his ordeal and was not injured.

The incident is said to have happened at 8.30pm and is still being investigated by Great Yarmouth CID.

The four suspects were in their 20s and wore dark hooded jumpers/jackets. One of the hoods had a distinctive white line around the trim.

Anyone with information should call Det Con Richard Wallis at Great Yarmouth CID on 101.