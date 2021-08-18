News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Have your say on Gorleston seafront's future

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:46 PM August 18, 2021   
GORLESTON, NORFOLK, UK SUMMER AUGUST 2016 Picture: James Bass

Gorleston Seafront is set for a facelift and residents are being asked to give their views on what it should look like. Picture: James Bass - Credit: © JAMES BASS 2016

People who live, work, visit or study in Gorleston are being given the chance to have their say on the future of the town’s seafront.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is taking the first steps in the development of a masterplan which will be finalised next spring and will help guide future decisions about the seafront to ensure its unique offer is preserved while opportunities to enhance the area are explored.

The council has launched an online survey asking for feedback on what local people would like to see and wants to hear views on what they love about the seafront, what they would like changed or what improvements they would like made.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “Gorleston seafront is a significant natural and architectural asset to the residents and visitors of our borough with its Edwardian architecture, beach huts and relaxed atmosphere, which is not overly commercialised.

"We want to continue building upon its success.

“It boasts some valued and much-loved landmark buildings which we want to protect, whilst enhancing the general area to ensure it can continue to work for and be enjoyed by everyone while being economically viable into the future.

You may also want to watch:

"This is a real chance to influence how Gorleston progresses over the next 10 to 15 years, so everyone’s feedback is very important to us.”

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

The plans could include measures to:

Most Read

  1. 1 Ice cream van banned from street after chimes 'played excessively'
  2. 2 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
  3. 3 'Banksy bedlam' as crowds rush to see artwork
  1. 4 7 places where Banksy has caused a stir
  2. 5 Yarmouth street art photography display attacked
  3. 6 Man threatened and robbed of chain
  4. 7 New bid for 28 flats at former hotel site
  5. 8 Blackadder fan builds pub - but faces leaving it behind as house for sale
  6. 9 Have your say on proposed CCTV cameras in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
  7. 10 Private art dealer believes Banksys should be housed in street art gallery
  • Make better use of the clifftop, building on the success of the cliff top gala and increasing outdoor physical activities in line with the outdoor play and open spaces review currently in progress.
  • Safeguard the Edwardian character of the area, including key buildings and features such as the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre and promenade.
  • Encourage more visitors and residents to use the seafront all-year-round by improving the availability of attractions and amenities
  • Maintain a high standard of cleanliness in the area.
  • Review wayfinding and signage to improve access.
  • Improve the public realm around the beach, car parks, pier and nearby streets.
  • Ensure that transport routes to the seafront areas reduce congestion and encourage sustainable transport opportunities where possible.

People can take part in the online survey until midnight on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at https://www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say. Paper surveys can be posted upon request.

Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A potential Banksy artwork on Gorleston seafront has been defaced.

Norfolk Live

Potential Banksy artwork defaced in Gorleston

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston Shop Local campaign. Music Lovers, Gorleston High street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Takeaway selling hot chicken could open on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon