Have your say on Gorleston seafront's future

Published: 2:46 PM August 18, 2021

Gorleston Seafront is set for a facelift and residents are being asked to give their views on what it should look like. Picture: James Bass - Credit: © JAMES BASS 2016

People who live, work, visit or study in Gorleston are being given the chance to have their say on the future of the town’s seafront.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is taking the first steps in the development of a masterplan which will be finalised next spring and will help guide future decisions about the seafront to ensure its unique offer is preserved while opportunities to enhance the area are explored.

The council has launched an online survey asking for feedback on what local people would like to see and wants to hear views on what they love about the seafront, what they would like changed or what improvements they would like made.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “Gorleston seafront is a significant natural and architectural asset to the residents and visitors of our borough with its Edwardian architecture, beach huts and relaxed atmosphere, which is not overly commercialised.

"We want to continue building upon its success.

“It boasts some valued and much-loved landmark buildings which we want to protect, whilst enhancing the general area to ensure it can continue to work for and be enjoyed by everyone while being economically viable into the future.

"This is a real chance to influence how Gorleston progresses over the next 10 to 15 years, so everyone’s feedback is very important to us.”

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

The plans could include measures to:

Make better use of the clifftop, building on the success of the cliff top gala and increasing outdoor physical activities in line with the outdoor play and open spaces review currently in progress.

Safeguard the Edwardian character of the area, including key buildings and features such as the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre and promenade.

Encourage more visitors and residents to use the seafront all-year-round by improving the availability of attractions and amenities

Maintain a high standard of cleanliness in the area.

Review wayfinding and signage to improve access.

Improve the public realm around the beach, car parks, pier and nearby streets.

Ensure that transport routes to the seafront areas reduce congestion and encourage sustainable transport opportunities where possible.

People can take part in the online survey until midnight on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at https://www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say. Paper surveys can be posted upon request.