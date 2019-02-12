“We have seen the artist’s impressions and we are really excited” - First look at new Yarmouth leisure centre teased before big reveal

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

People can see for themselves what a “new and improved” leisure complex on the Marina Centre site could look like.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Concept designs for the new centre on the famous Golden Mile will be on display at an exhibition from next week.

It is being tipped by the borough council as a “once-in-a-generation investment.”

The £26m scheme involves bulldozing the 1980’s built centre and putting a “destination water and leisure complex” in its place.

But not everyone has welcomed the changes, and close to 500 people have put their names to a petition opposing the move.

Swimmers enjoying the pool at Yarmouth's Marina Centre. Picture: Archant library Swimmers enjoying the pool at Yarmouth's Marina Centre. Picture: Archant library

In a statement the council said a “new and improved centre” on the same site was the best value option.

MORE: Water flumes, splash zone, climbing wall, and spa – council sets out its vision for new £26m complex

Two weeks of public engagement will see exhibition boards in both the Marina Centre and Gorleston Library with three staffed drop-in sessions.

In a joint statement, group leaders Graham Plant and Trevor Wainwright, said: “This exciting water and leisure complex represents a major investment for the benefit of the seafront and whole borough for 40 years.

“This will be a facility for everyone, all our residents and visitors, so everyone is invited to attend the drop-in exhibition sessions and take the opportunity to meet the design team, view the concept designs and artist’s impressions and give vital feedback towards shaping the look and feel of a proposed scheme.

“We have seen the artist’s impressions already and we are really excited.

“This is about the future. The Marina Centre was great in its day but is an ageing inefficient building, nearing the end of its life.

“To do nothing would result in a large empty building in a prime site on the seafront, which no one wants to see.”

The concept designs include two water flumes, a splash pad, confidence water area, learner pool, and a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access.

There will also be a health suite with sauna, steam and spa, a 100-station health and fitness gym, indoor climbing facility, fitness and spin studios, soft play area, and a café with views over the famous beach.

Work is scheduled to start in winter 2019/20, with the complex open for summer 2021.

The staffed drop-in sessions are on Wednesday, March 6, 11am-3pm at the Marina Centre, Thursday, March 7, 11am-7pm at the Marina Centre, Thursday, March 14, 11am-7pm at Gorleston Library

People will also be able to find out more and share their feedback online between March 6 and 19 via this link.



