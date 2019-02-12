Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

“We have seen the artist’s impressions and we are really excited” - First look at new Yarmouth leisure centre teased before big reveal

PUBLISHED: 17:06 28 February 2019

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

People can see for themselves what a “new and improved” leisure complex on the Marina Centre site could look like.

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick ButcherYarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Concept designs for the new centre on the famous Golden Mile will be on display at an exhibition from next week.

It is being tipped by the borough council as a “once-in-a-generation investment.”

The £26m scheme involves bulldozing the 1980’s built centre and putting a “destination water and leisure complex” in its place.

But not everyone has welcomed the changes, and close to 500 people have put their names to a petition opposing the move.

Swimmers enjoying the pool at Yarmouth's Marina Centre. Picture: Archant librarySwimmers enjoying the pool at Yarmouth's Marina Centre. Picture: Archant library

In a statement the council said a “new and improved centre” on the same site was the best value option.

MORE: Water flumes, splash zone, climbing wall, and spa – council sets out its vision for new £26m complex

Two weeks of public engagement will see exhibition boards in both the Marina Centre and Gorleston Library with three staffed drop-in sessions.

In a joint statement, group leaders Graham Plant and Trevor Wainwright, said: “This exciting water and leisure complex represents a major investment for the benefit of the seafront and whole borough for 40 years.

“This will be a facility for everyone, all our residents and visitors, so everyone is invited to attend the drop-in exhibition sessions and take the opportunity to meet the design team, view the concept designs and artist’s impressions and give vital feedback towards shaping the look and feel of a proposed scheme.

“We have seen the artist’s impressions already and we are really excited.

“This is about the future. The Marina Centre was great in its day but is an ageing inefficient building, nearing the end of its life.

“To do nothing would result in a large empty building in a prime site on the seafront, which no one wants to see.”

The concept designs include two water flumes, a splash pad, confidence water area, learner pool, and a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access.

There will also be a health suite with sauna, steam and spa, a 100-station health and fitness gym, indoor climbing facility, fitness and spin studios, soft play area, and a café with views over the famous beach.

Work is scheduled to start in winter 2019/20, with the complex open for summer 2021.

The staffed drop-in sessions are on Wednesday, March 6, 11am-3pm at the Marina Centre, Thursday, March 7, 11am-7pm at the Marina Centre, Thursday, March 14, 11am-7pm at Gorleston Library

People will also be able to find out more and share their feedback online between March 6 and 19 via this link.



Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rumours of children being approached in Great Yarmouth ‘unsubstantiated’, police say

Police say rumours of strangers approaching children in Great Yarmouth are

Yarmouth’s Hollywood cinema reveals what is ‘coming soon’ ahead of re-opening

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed cinemas will return to the seaside town.

TripAdvisor has revealed the UK’s best beaches - and one of them is in Norfolk

Late afternoon shadows on Gorleston beach. Picture: Roger Grice

This is why your TV signal keeps breaking up

TV reception problems irritate viewers in East Norfolk Picture: John Hocknell

Man died of cancer caused by asbestos

The inquest of Terry Smith has taken place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Rumours of children being approached in Great Yarmouth ‘unsubstantiated’, police say

Police say rumours of strangers approaching children in Great Yarmouth are

Yarmouth’s Hollywood cinema reveals what is ‘coming soon’ ahead of re-opening

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed cinemas will return to the seaside town.

TripAdvisor has revealed the UK’s best beaches - and one of them is in Norfolk

Late afternoon shadows on Gorleston beach. Picture: Roger Grice

This is why your TV signal keeps breaking up

TV reception problems irritate viewers in East Norfolk Picture: John Hocknell

Man died of cancer caused by asbestos

The inquest of Terry Smith has taken place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

A new ride is coming to Great Yarmouth - and it looks pretty scary

Thrill seekers can test their nerve on the new ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘The designers love her’ - 11-year-old catwalk sensation takes fashion industry by storm

Mollie Dawes, 11, on the catwalk in London modelling for M&M Models. Picture: wireloose pic

“We have seen the artist’s impressions and we are really excited” - First look at new Yarmouth leisure centre teased before big reveal

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

A decade of child abuse investigation - detective jails ‘the most horrible sex offenders’ for 300 years

The child abuse investigation unit will deal with sexual abuse, deaths and neglect cases. Stock image. Picture: Getty Images

East Coast Hospice set to open new charity shop in north Norfolk town

The entrance to Feather's Yard in Holt where the East Coast Hospice will be located. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists