Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan Archant

Motorists in Great Yarmouth faced delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge was closed.

The road was shut after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones onto the pedestrian crossing.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were called to the incident at 8.12am with the highways agency assisting with the clean up operation.

The road was cleared by 9.05.

