Road closures in coastal town after collision involving police car

PUBLISHED: 16:08 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 27 August 2020

A collision between a car and police vehicle along Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Allan Hudson

Archant

Road closures are in place in a coastal town following a collision between a car and a police vehicle.

Police were called to Southtown in Great Yarmouth at 2.22pm today after reports that a crash had taken place between a police Ford Focus and a red Renault Clio.

An obstruction remains in place and road users have reported delays.

According to Norfolk Constabulary, recovery teams arrived at 3.10pm and are currently making the scene safe.

An ambulance was called but no injuries were recorded.

Officers cordoned off the two lanes leading from Hall Quay across the Haven Bridge at around 2.30pm on account of the heavy traffic.

During the collision, the pedestrian railings at the junction between Southtown and Bridge Road were damaged as the police car mounted the pavement.

