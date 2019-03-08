Great Yarmouth bridge unable to lift for vessel traffic
PUBLISHED: 14:07 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 11 April 2019
Archant
A Great Yarmouth bridge is currently unable to lift for vessel traffic.
Peel Ports has issued a notice to mariners that the Haven Bridge, which crosses the River Yare, is currently non-operational.
Repair work estimated to cost £16,500 is underway at the bridge, where Norfolk County Council and Peel Ports are working together to carry out modifications to an electrical control panel.
It is expected to return to normal service by Friday (April 12).
Vessels wishing to transit under the bridge should contact Great Yarmouth Port Company on 01493 335522 for any advice relating to air draft clearance.