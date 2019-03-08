Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Great Yarmouth bridge unable to lift for vessel traffic

PUBLISHED: 14:07 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 11 April 2019

Haven Bridge is currently not operational. Photo: George Ryan

Haven Bridge is currently not operational. Photo: George Ryan

Archant

A Great Yarmouth bridge is currently unable to lift for vessel traffic.

Peel Ports has issued a notice to mariners that the Haven Bridge, which crosses the River Yare, is currently non-operational.

Repair work estimated to cost £16,500 is underway at the bridge, where Norfolk County Council and Peel Ports are working together to carry out modifications to an electrical control panel.

It is expected to return to normal service by Friday (April 12).

Vessels wishing to transit under the bridge should contact Great Yarmouth Port Company on 01493 335522 for any advice relating to air draft clearance.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Police close Great Yarmouth Road due to crash

Man taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Father who feared his daughter would be taken away sparked Gapton Hall police drama

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Police close Great Yarmouth Road due to crash

Man taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Father who feared his daughter would be taken away sparked Gapton Hall police drama

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘We want to create a really good coffee experience for people’ - new cafe opens in Great Yarmouth

Owners Marios Charalambides, 29 and Margarita George, 25, outside their coffee shop 21 East in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Work worth £10m set to begin on Norfolk roads next week

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly

Great Yarmouth bridge unable to lift for vessel traffic

Haven Bridge is currently not operational. Photo: George Ryan

Alleged drink driver arrested following theft

A driver provided a breath test of 80 following his arrest on suspicion of drink driving in Great Yarmouth. A generic breath test is carried out by police. Picture: Library

Festival facing £6,000 shortfall after Sunday wash out needs funding boost

Gorleston Cliff Top festival fireworks.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists