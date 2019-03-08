Repair work totalling £16,500 underway at Haven Bridge

Repair work estimated to cost £16,500 is underway at a bridge in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk County Council and Peel Ports are working together to carry out modifications to an electrical control panel on Haven Bridge.

The work which is expected to last for one week is to ensure the bridge can continue to be operated safely.

During this period, the bridge will be unable to lift for larger vessels to pass underneath.

The road over the bridge will remain open as usual due to the high volume of road traffic which uses it.

All smaller boats will still be able to pass underneath.