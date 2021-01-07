£1.2m scheme to fix A47 problem bridge will take three months

Published: 12:11 PM January 7, 2021

Artist Rachel Thomas has been painting the riverside view from a vantage point at the former Star and Garter pub on Hall Quay.The view of Haven Bridge and Bridge Road.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Work to permanently repair Great Yarmouth's 90-year-old Haven Bridge is set to start in February and take 13 weeks.

The bridge was out of action for months, but maintenance and repeated test lifting in November mean it is fully operational.

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth, will be closed from 8pm on November 23 for tests Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

An overhaul of its mechanical and electrical systems should permanently resolve issues which have seen it getting stubbornly stuck and unable to lift for river traffic, with road closures being "kept to a minimum" to avoid disruption on the busy route.

The works are part of a £22m programme of road maintenance for Norfolk with major schemes getting under way in Great Yarmouth, Downham Market and Stalham.

The county received more than any other local authority in the East of England from the Department for Transport for maintenance and repairs to the county’s roads, bridges, pavements and cycle paths.

At £1.2m the upgrades for Haven Bridge, managed by Peel Ports, is the largest scheme to be funded as part of the programme.

You may also want to watch:

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said: “Despite the added difficulties brought by the pandemic the highways' team has completed an impressive amount of work over the past year.

"The extra money for Norfolk means we can do more to maintain and improve our highway network to help support sustainable growth.”

Two key resurfacing schemes include a £140,000 scheme in Downham Market to resurface the approach to the level crossing on the A1122, and in Stalham, Stepping Stone Lane will be resurfaced at a cost of £165,000.

Across the county the maintenance work will not only repair roads but help to prevent potholes opening-up in the future, a statement said.

Two other major road resurfacing schemes on the A1066 near Thetford and A1122 near Marham were also made possible by a successful bid for £3.5m from the Department for Transport’s Challenge Fund, which was confirmed in February 2020.

The £22m funding award is in addition to Norfolk County Council’s existing highways capital maintenance budget of £38.6m for the year 2020/2021.



