Traffic chaos after bridge gets stuck

PUBLISHED: 11:30 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 08 August 2019

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck.

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck.

A stuck bridge has caused traffic jams in Great Yarmouth.

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth has become stuck.

The Haven Bridge became stuck after being raised just after 10am on Thursday (August 8).

Frustrated drivers were left stuck in queues on South Quay and around Southtown Road. Pedestrians were also unable to cross.

The bridge was beset by problems last year, with a number of faults putting it out of action.

The bridge closed for a week earlier this year as it underwent £16,500 of repair works to fix an electrical control panel.

Some 50 people are waiting to cross on foot.

Pedestrians wait to cross the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth after it became stuck.

A worker from Peel Ports told them staff had been unable to fix the problem and that engineers were on their way.

Jean MCcarthy and her friend Ian Cook were trying to get home to Cobholm with their shopping, including frozen goods.

She said she was frustrated by the wait and concerned about how long it would be.

Another man said he was losing money as he would be late for work.

Meanwhile buses were stuck outside the town hall unable to move off.

It is understood the bridge opened for a boat that sailed through successfully but failed to close properly afterwards, the two sides of the bascule bridge separated by several feet.

