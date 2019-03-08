Search

Motorists stuck in jams for hours and free taxis for pedestrians as broken bridge leads to gridlock

PUBLISHED: 12:40 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 08 August 2019

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was stuck in the open position for two hours bringing the town to a standstill.

Archant

A stuck bridge caused gridlock in a busy seaside town with free taxis being laid on for stranded pedestrians.

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth became stubbornly stuck for two hours on Thursday (August 8) leading to long delays.

Police advised people to avoid the area as engineers from Peel Ports worked to fix the problem which saw the two sides of the bascule bridge wedged several feet apart.

If reopened just after midday, although delays are expected as the backlog of traffic clears.

Jean MCcarthy and her friend Ian Cook were among those trying to get home to Cobholm with their shopping, including frozen food.

She said she was frustrated by the wait and concerned about how long it would be.

Another man said he was losing money as he would be late for work.

And Border Buses which operates services from Beccles tweeted to say it would have "a dramatic effect" on 580 buses trying to get in and out of Yarmouth.

Meanwhile buses were stuck outside the town hall unable to move off.

It is understood the bridge opened for a boat that sailed through successfully but failed to close properly afterwards at around 10am.

Frustrated drivers were left stuck in queues on South Quay and around Southtown Road, some unable to move for hours.

Pedestrians were also unable to cross.

Police were at the scene giving advice.

On social media people were saying journeys that usually took a matter of minutes were taking an hour and a half.

And one woman stuck in a car with very young children with no food or water for two hours spoke of her relief once she was home.

The bridge was beset by problems last year, with a number of faults putting it out of action.

It closed for a week earlier this year as it underwent £16,500 of repair works to fix an electrical control panel.

