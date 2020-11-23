Bridge to close again tonight for testing

Published: 1:13 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:47 AM November 25, 2020

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth, will be closed from 8pm on November 23 for tests Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned that a bridge over the River Yare will be closing again for testing.

Haven Bridge is closing overnight tonight (November 23) for test lifts. Picture shows a previous incident when it failed to close properly Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Haven Bridge, in Great Yarmouth, is closing from 8pm tonight (Monday, November 23) to 6am tomorrow (Tuesday).

The closure is to allow test lifts of the 90-year-old structure which has not been able to open to allow larger vessels through for some time.

The fault is said to be due to an electrical issue.

Haven Bridge was closed for four nights last week for maintenance and for two the week before for tests.

During the closure traffic will be diverted via A1243 Pasteur Road, A47 Western Bypass, A149 Acle New Road and B1141 North Quay.

Two free shuttle buses will be provided to carry pedestrians, cyclists, and those using mobility scooters, from one side of the bridge to the other picking up at the Star Hotel and setting down at the Matalan bus stop.

Covid-19 guidelines mean the shuttle buses will have restricted capacity to allow for social distancing and all passengers will be required to wear face coverings.

Government funding of £1.2m has been secured by Norfolk County Council to upgrade the bridge’s mechanical and electrical equipment.

The scheme is programmed for later this financial year.

Upgrading to modern standards will resolve many issues caused by ageing/failing equipment, the council has said.

The bridge is operated by Peel Ports.