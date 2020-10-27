Holiday park entertainment team isolating after positive coronavirus tests

Members of a holiday park’s entertainment team are in isolation after staff tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Haven’s Caister-on-Sea holiday park said “immediate steps” had been taken to isolate those affected - and that its venues are subject to “robust and frequent cleaning routines”.

They said: “We can confirm that two members of our entertainment team have tested positive for coronavirus.

“We took immediate steps to isolate them upon symptoms being reported in line with government guidance and our Covid safe protocols.

“We have fully complied with all the necessary NHS Test and Trace protocol procedures: anyone who may have been in contact with either positive case has been informed.

“No guest who was staying at the park is required to isolate but we do have a number of entertainment team members now in isolation.”

They added: “We have had no further cases reported and the venues have been subject to robust and frequent cleaning routines.

“The safety and welfare of our team and guests is of the utmost importance to us and we’d like to reassure all guests that Haven has a number of strict protocols covering hygiene, social distancing and PPE firmly in place across all its parks to ensure all visitors to our parks feel safe and secure while on holiday with us.”

