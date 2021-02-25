Holiday parks on coast to reopen after Easter

Published: 2:42 PM February 25, 2021

Holiday parks on the coast will reopen for self-contained accommodation shortly after Easter, as the tourism industry reacts to this week's announcement about the roadmap out of lockdown.

Haven Holidays, which runs getaway venues in Great Yarmouth and Caister, has indicated it will open its resorts to families staying in self-catering units from April 12.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We appreciate there will be disappointed guests who were booked to stay with us during March and in early April, but we will continue to follow the guidance laid out by the government."​

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The news comes after the prime minister's speech on Monday (February 22) outlining the roadmap out of lockdown, which states that overnight stays in self-catering accommodation will be allowed from the first weekend after Easter.

The rules apply only to individuals or a single household.











