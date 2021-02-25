News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Holiday parks on coast to reopen after Easter

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:42 PM February 25, 2021   
Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Holiday parks on the coast will reopen for self-contained accommodation shortly after Easter, as the tourism industry reacts to this week's announcement about the roadmap out of lockdown.

Haven Holidays, which runs getaway venues in Great Yarmouth and Caister, has indicated it will open its resorts to families staying in self-catering units from April 12.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We appreciate there will be disappointed guests who were booked to stay with us during March and in early April, but we will continue to follow the guidance laid out by the government."​

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The news comes after the prime minister's speech on Monday (February 22) outlining the roadmap out of lockdown, which states that overnight stays in self-catering accommodation will be allowed from the first weekend after Easter.

The rules apply only to individuals or a single household.




You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Homes in Southtown Road Great Yarmouth earmarked for demolition

'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Pinnace Tower in Great Yarmouth is being repaired

Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Tobias Coker and Charlton Glover

Pair of 'long-time' cocaine dealers sent to jail

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Lee Staff finds message in a bottle in Gorleston

Message in a bottle full of post-Covid wishes washes up on Norfolk beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus