Two Norfolk holiday parks to trial “new concept” developments

Haven's first glimpse of the The Shore, its new water park at Seashore in Great Yarmouth Picture: Haven Haven

Two Norfolk holiday parks are to receive the single largest investment in their history - trialling new water and entertainment concepts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An artist's impression of the new Coast House restaurant at Haven Seashore Picture: Haven An artist's impression of the new Coast House restaurant at Haven Seashore Picture: Haven

Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth and Hopton Holiday Village are both in line for a brand-new set of developments for spring 2019 as part of a £100m round of improvements.

Operators Haven, which welcomed over 250,000 holidaymakers to the Norfolk coastline in 2018, is investing across multiple sites creating developments it says “trial innovative new concepts for holidaymakers and holiday home owners.”

At Seashore the upgrade will focus on the pool complex and the creation of The Shore Water Park - a multi-million pound leisure facility that will include a flume tower, an aqua play area with giant tipping buckets, spray jets and slides, a water confidence toddlers pool, and a 1.2m deep lanes and activities pool.

There will also be a new seaside-inspired restaurant, The Coast House.

An artist's impression of the new entertainment area The Marina Lounge at Hopton Holiday Village Picture: Haven An artist's impression of the new entertainment area The Marina Lounge at Hopton Holiday Village Picture: Haven

At Hopton Holiday Village there will be a new state-of-the-art entertainment arena called The Marina Lounge.

The development is billed as bringing “a fresh look and feel with a new multi-functional and flexible space which can transform from a spectacular events venue to an intimate live music bar.”

It will also host a pop-up play village for younger children.

Gareth Brown, operations director for Haven’s Norfolk parks said: “We’re proud to announce that in 2019 our holidaymakers and holiday home owners will have the opportunity to experience first-hand a selection of really exciting new developments at our Seashore and Hopton holiday parks. These two parks have been selected to trial new concepts for Haven, from revolutionised entertainment spaces to exhilarating water parks. If successful, we will look to roll out these developments to the wider Haven group.”

Gerard Tempest, guest and proposition director, said: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve focused heavily on understanding what our guests want to see from the Haven experience of the future and how we can bring this to life across all our parks. We’re now ready to take all these learnings into test and are busy developing new guest facilities.”

Haven own and operate 40 award-winning family holiday parks throughout England, Scotland and Wales.