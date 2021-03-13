More than 150 jobs available at coastal holiday parks

Published: 8:40 AM March 13, 2021

More than 150 jobs are up for grabs at holiday parks on the coast as they prepare to open for this year's season.

Haven, which runs resorts in Great Yarmouth, Caister, Hopton and Belton, is planning to reopen to families staying in self-catering units from April 12.

Up to 156 roles will be available on both full and part-time contracts, covering a range of functions including leisure, catering, cleaning and security.

Julie Scoltock, lead resourcing partner, said: “We’re so excited to be able to re-open our holiday parks in April and are looking for a wealth of talent to join the team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be a very busy season.

“Haven is a key employer throughout the UK and we’re extremely proud to be able to offer jobs to thousands of people up and down the country during what’s been a particularly difficult time for job seekers," she added.