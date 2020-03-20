Search

Holiday park announces closures over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:36 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 20 March 2020

Holiday parks on the coast are closing as a response to the coronavirus.

Haven has announced that its resorts in Great Yarmouth, Hopton, Caister and Belton will shut temporarily from Friday (March 20) when holidaymakers already there will be asked to leave.

The company is planning to reopen the parks on April 16, with those currently in the middle of a break being offered a partial refund.

Customers who had booked a stay at one of the resorts during the closure will have the option of either re-booking for a later date or a full refund.

A company spokesman said: “We know how disappointing this will be for those guests who are booked to stay with us during this time but every decision we make, we do so ensuring the safety and security of our guests, owners and teams are our number one priority, in the unprecedented time we are in.

“The situation is being closely monitored and we ask guests to follow our social media channels and our website for latest updates,” the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday (March 17) the owner of Potters holiday resort said he was “broken-hearted” after having to close the resort for the foreseeable future.

