Holiday park pool hit by 'technical problems' just hours after re-opening

PUBLISHED: 18:32 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:32 31 July 2019

A holiday park swimming pool has closed again following an incident that sparked an emergency response.

An ambulance and four fire brigades rushed to the Haven Seashore in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday following reports of a chlorine leak and people experiencing breathing difficulties.

The pool was closed and seven people were assessed and discharged at the scene.

Firefighters inspected the area but found no evidence of a chemical leak.

Earlier today (Wednesday, July 31) a spokesperson for Haven Seashore said: "Following an incident at Seashore Holiday Park yesterday we can confirm that the pool has been cleared by health and safety teams and reopened this morning.

"A small number of guests were affected yesterday and have been cleared medically and we would like to assure all holidaymakers and owners that there is no further risk following an isolated issue yesterday."

However, hours later the park announced it had been forced to close the pool again.

A post on its Facebook page said: "Due to technical problems with our plant room we have taken the very difficult decision to close our pool.

"We are currently working with pool specialists and the authorities to ensure your ongoing health and safety and to open again as soon as possible.

"We apologise sincerely for any upset or inconvenience this may cause.

"In the interim period we are arranging for a coach to take guests to the Marina Centre tomorrow on Great Yarmouth seafront.

"We appreciate your ongoing patience and understanding."

One woman visiting the park with her family from Oxford said the pool was cleared following a loudspeaker announcement earlier today.

"Every single person has been evacuated," she said.

"I do not know if it is the same thing as yesterday. There are lots of not very happy people on the site today.

"It is quite frustrating because the children really wanted to go in after yesterday's drama."

