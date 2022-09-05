Haven holiday fans blast mascot character "glow up"
- Credit: Haven
Haven holiday parks, which has four sites in Norfolk, has given its Seaside Squad a makeover.
Under the changes announced on Friday (September 2) Anxious the Elephant and Greedy the Gorilla are now called Annie and George.
Meanwhile Bradley Bear will be handing the reins over to his niece, Jaz, and DJ Ned and Polly will remain in puppet form only throughout 2023.
People sharing their outrage on social media say young visitors, particularly those who are not neurotypical, will struggle with the changes.
Over 2,000 people have put their names to a petition calling for the characters to stay the same.
Commenting on Twitter Haven said: "We completely understand how much love there is for them and that any changes can be difficult to digest."
One person said it was all about "political correctness" and made no sense.
Another said it looked like the characters had been "dragged out of Netflix".
A spokesperson for Haven said: "The Seaside Squad has been part of the Haven family for over 30 years and during this time have had a few different looks and line ups.
"For this latest line up, we had an opportunity to re-imagine the design, colours and accessories of the characters in order to keep them fresh, appealing and relevant for today’s kids and indeed future generations.”
The company which has parks in Belton, Caister, Great Yarmouth, and Hopton said it understood change could sometimes be difficult.
To help with the transition the "reshuffled" squad would be introduced from October before the full launch in March next year.
It added the decision to refresh the mascots came from over 18 months of research and feedback from guests on the names, voices and looks of the new characters having engaged with families and children who were Haven customers.
The new squad comprises Rory, Annie, George and Jaz - a completely new character whose super inventor skills will support the Seaside Squad in defeating the evil villain, Professor Cruz.T.Weeds.
Letters from the characters can be downloaded from Haven's website to help understand the changes.