Pool reopens following incident at holiday park

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher.

A swimming-pool at a holiday park has reopened following an incident that sparked an emergency response.

An ambulance and four fire brigades rushed to the Haven Seashore in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (July 30) following reports of a chlorine leak and people experiencing breathing difficulties.

The pool was closed and seven people were assessed and discharged at the scene.

Firefighters inspected the area but found no evidence of a chemical leak.

A spokesperson for Haven Seashore said: "Following an incident at Seashore Holiday Park yesterday we can confirm that the pool has been cleared by health and safety teams and reopened this morning (July 31).

"A small number of guests were affected yesterday and have been cleared medically and we would like to assure all holidaymakers and owners that there is no further risk following an isolated issue yesterday."