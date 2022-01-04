Hundreds of litres of oil dumped at Great Yarmouth communal bins - twice

250 litres of oil was dumped at communal bins in Louise Close, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google Images

More than 200 litres of oil was dumped at communal bins during a spate of fly-tipping incidents in Great Yarmouth - just weeks after tippers targeted the same spot.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is appealing for information after the hazardous waste was left at the same location for the second month in a row.

In November, 250 litres of oil were fly tipped at the communal bins in Louise Close.

This meant the bins were unable to be emptied due to the risk of potential contamination in transport, according to a council spokesperson.

A further ten containers were found dumped just three weeks later in the same spot.

Due to its hazardous nature and weight of the waste, a special contractor was called in to remove it - which came at a significant cost for the council, the spokesman said.

It is believed the hazardous waste has originated from a commercial business and must have been transported by a vehicle.

Visits to commercial premises in the area will take place to ensure that any hazardous waste is disposed of correctly.

Paul Wells, chairman of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environmental committee, said: “The Housing Services Team take great pride in providing a clean, safe, and well-maintained environment for all of our residents.

“These recent fly tipping incidents are unacceptable. Whoever carried out this disrespectful act could have had a serious impact on the environment, as well as human and animal life, and should be held to account.”

A letter will be distributed to tenants within the immediate area appealing for any witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact the Estates Services Officer at Great Yarmouth Borough Council via 01493 846825 or neighbourhood@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.

Environmental crimes can also be reported via the Environmental Rangers.

As much information as possible should be provided and the registration number of any vehicle involved.

Fly-tippers can be taken to court and issued fixed penalty notices - with fines potentially running into thousands of pounds.

The quickest way to report is to download the Love Clean Streets App, or by calling 01493 846478.