Nearly half of adults in Great Yarmouth borough have had third jab

Nearly half the adult population of Great Yarmouth have had their third jab - Credit: Danielle Booden

Nearly half the adult population in the borough of Great Yarmouth has had the third booster Covid jab, latest health figures show.

The figures reveal 48pc of the borough's 79,439 adult population has had the third jab.

It means 43,917 adults are yet to have their booster jabs.

The new figures show that in North Norfolk district 57pc of adults have had their third jab and in Broadland the uptake figure was 52pc.

Across the county border in the East Suffolk district the number of adults who have had their third jab stood at 56pc.

The figures come as it was confirmed one case of the Omicron variant had been reported in the borough of Great Yarmouth as of December 6.

Every adult in the borough will be offered the chance to book a Covid-19 booster vaccine by the end of the year as part of efforts to protect the country against what the prime minister has called the "Omicron emergency".