Anti-vax protest outside Great Yarmouth shopping centre
- Credit: James Weeds
Protesters against mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations have demonstrated outside a shopping centre in Great Yarmouth.
The protest, which took place on Wednesday outside Market Gates shopping centre, consisted of six people holding signs claiming that the vaccine has never been about health, but control.
A spokesperson for the group said: "We're protesting today because we don't think the vaccine needs to be mandatory.
"You have to question, is the government concerned about people's health that they're preventing them living a decent lifestyle?
"This is not about our health. This is about control.
You may also want to watch:
"People don't appreciate the freedom and control people are giving up.
"If someone doesn't speak up, it's my children's lives who will be wrecked."
Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group has recently released a leaflet with more information on Covid-19 vaccines.
Most Read
- 1 Top chef behind seaside pop-up looks to open first restaurant
- 2 Scooter cavalcade tribute for former footballer and Mod 'Noddy'
- 3 Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call
- 4 Life on the edge: Dramatic pictures show scale of erosion at Winterton
- 5 Hunt is on for heat pumps
- 6 Woman's sudden death not believed to be suspicious
- 7 A year on since the snap lock down
- 8 Family return from trick or treating to find Christmas gifts stolen
- 9 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
- 10 Free weekend parking returns for Christmas shoppers
The government says it is acting in the best interest of the nation's health.