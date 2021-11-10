Anti-vax protest outside Great Yarmouth shopping centre

The protesters were outside Market Gates shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon. - Credit: James Weeds

Protesters against mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations have demonstrated outside a shopping centre in Great Yarmouth.

The protest, which took place on Wednesday outside Market Gates shopping centre, consisted of six people holding signs claiming that the vaccine has never been about health, but control.

A spokesperson for the group said: "We're protesting today because we don't think the vaccine needs to be mandatory.

"You have to question, is the government concerned about people's health that they're preventing them living a decent lifestyle?

"This is not about our health. This is about control.

"People don't appreciate the freedom and control people are giving up.

"If someone doesn't speak up, it's my children's lives who will be wrecked."

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group has recently released a leaflet with more information on Covid-19 vaccines.

The government says it is acting in the best interest of the nation's health.



