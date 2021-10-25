Appeal to identify man, around 75, who died in medical episode

Published: 4:38 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM October 25, 2021

Police are appealing to the public to identify a man in his 70s after died in a medical episode.

Police are appealing to the public in an attempt to identify a man aged around 75, who died in a medical episode.

The incident happened on Friday, October 22, in Hopton near Great Yarmouth shortly before 10.15am on Sidegate Road.

Officers believe the man suffered a medical episode while riding a bike.

He was riding northbound from Hopton in the direction of Gorleston.

Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, attended the scene, and the man was taken to the James Paget University Hospital.

He was then transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he died at approximately 1.20pm.

No personal belongings have been found, other than a set of car keys and, despite carrying out a number of enquiries, efforts to identify the man have been unsuccessful.

The man is described as aged in his 70s, of average build, with long grey hair.

He was wearing a red hoody, grey jogging bottoms, a grey woollen hat with a single black horizontal stripe, bright red socks with three white horizontal stripes and blue woollen gloves.

His jogging bottoms were tucked into his socks.

The bike he was riding was a silver Raleigh A10 All Terrain mountain bicycle.

Inspector Simon Jones, said: “Despite our efforts, we sadly still don’t know the identity of the man who died.

“We’ve received no missing person reports that match his description and we’re therefore asking for the public’s help in a bid to find out who he is.

"We would urge anyone who recognises the description of this man or his bike, or who may have seen someone matching the description in the area, to contact officers immediately.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a senior paramedic in a response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended a medical emergency on Sidegate Road in Hopton just after 10am on Friday, October 22.

"An adult man was transported by land ambulance to the James Paget Hospital for treatment, with medics from the air ambulance also travelling to provide additional support.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Adrien Hales in the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 107 of the 22 October 2021.