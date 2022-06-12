Baby joy for woman who lost more than six stone to become a mum
- Credit: Sarah Burbage
A woman whose dream it was to become a mum has welcomed her first child after losing six stone to turn her wish into a reality.
Sarah Burbage suffered a string of miscarriages and then struggled to conceive when was told she was too big to qualify for IVF on the NHS.
It took the 38-year-old two years to drop over a third of her body weight and bring her BMI (body mass index) down to under 30.
She fell pregnant after a first round of fertility treatment at Bourn Hall in Wymondham.
Now baby Jack has arrived the new mum and her husband Stephen couldn't be happier.
"I have been scared of having a baby since I was a teenager," she said. "I was petrified.
"But I would do it all again in a heartbeat.
"It was a fantastic experience, really lovely.
"I had an amazing midwife and could not fault anyone at the James Paget.
"It was straightforward and quick."
Jack was born after a 12-hour labour weighing 6lbs 11oz.
The only downside was the discovery - after six attempts to insert an epidural - that she had a sclerosis of the spine, which since it isn't troubling her will probably not need surgery.
Back at home, baby Jack, now 10 weeks old has settled into family life as if he had always been there.
"He is really good, so settled," she said.
"Being a mum is all that I hoped for and more.
"It was ten years and a lot of heartbreak in the making. But where I am now you forget all of that and think it was all part of the process.
Mrs Burbage, of Jellicoe Road, Great Yarmouth, lost the weight through Slimming World and its "syns" programme which she says is about "understanding who you are" and "eating in balance".
So impressed was she with the method she set up her own group at Newtown Methodist Church.
She now has over 100 clients, many with issues around fertility and diabetes, and is launching her third class on June 23.
The three classes take place on a Thursday at 9.30am, 5.30pm and 7pm.