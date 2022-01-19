More than 60pc of adults in area of Great Yarmouth have not had booster jab

Vaccination rates have been revealed for Great Yarmouth - Credit: Danielle Booden

More than 60pc of adults in a part of Great Yarmouth are yet to have their third booster Covid jab, latest health figures show.

The statistics for the Yarmouth Parade seafront area show only 38.7pc of adults there have had their booster jab.

Figures for the area also show 61.2pc have had one shot and 53.2pc of adults there have had two Covid vaccinations administered.

Overall figures for the borough of Great Yarmouth reveal 63.7pc of adults have had their booster jab.

82.1pc have had their first jab and 76.5pc have had two.

Another area below the average was Yarmouth Central and Northgate which saw only 44.9pc of adults having a booster jab and 66.3pc having one jab and 60.1pc having had two injections.

In the Acle and Reedham area 79.7pc of adults have had their booster shots.

Overall Norfolk and Waveney continues to be among the country’s best-performing vaccine programmes, with 85.6pc of the region's over 18s now having received their booster jabs.







