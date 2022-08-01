Can you help? Yarmouth Samaritans recruiting volunteers
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Samaritans
The new branch director of Great Yarmouth Samaritans is making it her mission to recruit more volunteers.
New director Jude Richardson said she wants the branch to continue to help thousands of people in need in the area.
Mrs Richardson, who has taken over from Jenny Hacon, said: "It is a real privilege to work with such a caring and supportive group of volunteers who give their time for such a valuable cause."
On Saturday, August 20 the branch will be holding an information session for anyone interested in learning a bit more about volunteering. The branch are particularly interested in 'night owls' and support volunteers, but everyone is welcome to attend.
Also, on Sunday members of the Great Yarmouth branch completed the annual Samarathon fundraiser, where they walked a combined distance of 26 miles.
For more information, email GreatYarmouth.Director@samaritans.org
If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.