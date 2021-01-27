Village care home confirms coronavirus outbreak

Published: 10:41 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM January 27, 2021

Claremont House and Lodge in Yarmouth Road, Caister, has confirmed a number of residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus. - Credit: Google Maps

A care home has isolated residents and brought in full PPE as it works to contain an outbreak of coronavirus.

Claremont House and Lodge, in Caister, says a number of residents and staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement said: “We can confirm that we are currently supporting a number of residents and staff who have tested positive with Covid-19.

"We are in close contact with Public Health England and local infection control teams, and we continue to follow stringent safety and infection control procedures.

"These reflect the latest PHE guidance and include isolation of residents, screening measures, the use of full PPE to help minimise the risk of further infection and regular staff and resident testing.

"We are providing regular updates to residents’ family members and our thoughts remain with everyone who has been impacted by the pandemic at this extremely difficult time.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued support, including local health protection teams and GPs for their support and advice, and also our team for showing such care and dedication throughout.”

The confirmation comes as new figures reveal coronavirus is killing more care home residents in Norfolk than almost anywhere else in the country.

Data from the Care Quality Commission shows the virus killed 68 care home residents in the week ending January 22 – a record number since the start of the pandemic.

Across England, only five other counties had a higher number of care home deaths in the same week – Surrey, Kent, Essex, Hampshire and East Sussex.

In Surrey - the worst hit area - 104 care home residents were killed by the virus in seven days.

It is the second week in a row that Norfolk features in the 10 worst-hit counties in terms of Covid care home deaths.

In the run up to Christmas the grounds of Claremont House were transformed into a winter wonderland. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

In the run up to Christmas the whole community including schools and businesses helped to create a winter wonderland of decorated trees in the grounds of the home in Yarmouth Road to lift residents' spirits during the pandemic.

Claremont House and Lodge is rated as good across all five categories by the Care Quality Commission.











