'Everyone should consider it' - Hundreds attend 'grab a jab' sessions

Published: 6:00 PM June 26, 2021

Sophie Smith, 18, from North Walsham was among those to attend the walk-in vaccine centre at Market Gates, in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Hundreds of people around Great Yarmouth took part in 'grab a jab' weekend after a walk-in vaccine site opened in the town centre.

A team from the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) were stationed at Great Yarmouth's Market Gates shopping centre on Saturday, and will return between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Sunday.

The walk-in clinic offered first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for everyone aged 18 and above, while a similar service was held at the Louise Hamilton Centre at the JPUH and a number of other sites around Norfolk.

Clinical co-ordinator Stephanie Back said: "It has gone really well so far. We have seen a good influx of young people coming in to get their jabs today and we would encourage anyone 18+ to come and get their jabs over the weekend.

"As we all look forward to lifting the restrictions, the more people who are vaccinated, the better protection we will have across our communities.

"Everyone seems really positive about the vaccine which is really good for the coming months."

Kyle Robinson attended to get his first jab, and said: "It has been great and ran smoothly - a chilled out experience.

"It feels good to get the jab, like we're nearly there.

"I wanted to be able to move on from all this now and get it out of the way so we can get back to normal.

"I would definitely encourage people to get it.

"It needs to be a team effort from everyone, but once everyone gets it we can get back to how things were before."

18-year-old Sophie Smith travelled from North Walsham to visit the walk-in centre.

She said: "It felt fine, my arm wasn't aching or anything and the staff were really nice.

"It didn't hurt at all."

Teenager Max Robinson added: "It was completely fine and ran much smoother than I expected.

"100pc everyone should consider it. It is a good thing and everyone should do it.

"It will be beneficial to everybody."

