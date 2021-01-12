Norfolk hospital's coronavirus death toll reaches 200

Published: 5:01 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM January 12, 2021

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The number of patients to have died with coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital has reached 200.

According to the latest figures released by Public Health England 200 people have now died within a month of a positive coronavirus test at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital.

The hospital recorded its worst single day of the pandemic on January 7 when seven people died.

The most recent figures show three people died on January 9, one on January 10 and two on January 11, bringing the total to 200.

A statement on the hospital's website said the latest six people to die having tested positive for Covid-19 were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and four people in their 80s - two women and two men.

All had underlying health conditions.

The statement added: "Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time."

The figure is the lowest of the county's three main hospitals with 248 deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and 203 at the Queen Elizabeth in Kings Lynn.

As of January 5, 88 beds at the JPUH were occupied by Covid patients, with 288 taken up by non-Covid admissions.

At the time 30 beds were empty.

The figures are updated weekly on a Thursday.

In the two weeks from December 22 to January 5 the percentage of beds occupied by Covid patients rose from 9pc to 21.7pc.

The grim milestone comes as people are asked to adhere to Government guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of the more contagious new variant.

Measures have seen a clampdown on enforcement with police out on patrols and handing out fines for breaches.

In Great Yarmouth the borough council is recruiting a pool of new paid Covid marshals to help people to abide by the guidelines.

In terms of the number of cases the first week of January saw numbers fluctuating with a peak of 119 new cases on January 4.

Since then rates have reduced with 64 recorded on January 7 when a total of 3,379 cases had been recorded across the borough.