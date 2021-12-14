News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

Thousands of people were jabbed in Yarmouth last weekend

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:58 PM December 14, 2021
Ana Borges, who is 22 weeks pregnant, receives her Covid vaccination from Kirsty Cater, head of midw

Vaccination teams from James Paget University Hospital jabbed over 2200 people last weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

More than 2,000 people have been vaccinated in Great Yarmouth over a three-day period.

Healthcare staff at the Market Gates vaccination centre and James Paget University Hospital's Louise Hamilton Centre vaccinated more than 2,200 people between Friday and Sunday.

The Market Gates site has only been operating at weekends, but a spokesperson from the James Paget University Hospital said: "We will be looking to increase its opening times imminently, as part of our healthcare system’s response to the national ambition to offer a booster to anyone aged 18+ by the end of December."

A walk-in vaccine centre opened at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth as part of the 'Grab a Jab' drive.

The vaccination centre at Market Gates is only open on weekends. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Bookings for boosters for eligible groups at both Market Gates and Louise Hamilton Centre, which is operating seven days a week, are currently through the National Booking System only.

Appointment slots are added on a regular basis so people should check back if they can not immediately book a slot.

On Monday, it was revealed that almost half of the borough's population had received their booster shot.

By the end of the year, every adult in the borough and across the region will be offered the chance to book a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

The Louise Hamilton Centre on the James Paget University Hospital site in Gorleston.

The Louise Hamilton Centre on the James Paget University Hospital site in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass


Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead in the road on A47
  2. 2 Graphic designer took his own life at age of 47
  3. 3 Two people rescued after coastguard called to Great Yarmouth
  1. 4 Car windows smashed as cards, keys and a coat stolen
  2. 5 'We had to carry on' - Cafe owner on rollercoaster year
  3. 6 'Well-run' Yarmouth cocktail bar can open until 2am, committee decides
  4. 7 Free Christmas Day meals at town's Minster cancelled due to Covid
  5. 8 'We came back to house of horrors': Family's shock at building work
  6. 9 A47 closed for seven hours following police incident
  7. 10 People respond to Roman fort parking charges
Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Octopus seafood restaurant is set to open on King Street in Great Yarmouth.

Food and Drink

New seafood restaurant with 'best cocktails around' to open in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The mint mansion on Gorleston's Marine Parade

Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment.

Yarmouth market move hits another snag

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The Van Allan and Dixons at Great Yarmouth Market Gates shopping centre in 1977.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Memories of Market Gates in the early days

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon