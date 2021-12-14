Thousands of people were jabbed in Yarmouth last weekend
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
More than 2,000 people have been vaccinated in Great Yarmouth over a three-day period.
Healthcare staff at the Market Gates vaccination centre and James Paget University Hospital's Louise Hamilton Centre vaccinated more than 2,200 people between Friday and Sunday.
The Market Gates site has only been operating at weekends, but a spokesperson from the James Paget University Hospital said: "We will be looking to increase its opening times imminently, as part of our healthcare system’s response to the national ambition to offer a booster to anyone aged 18+ by the end of December."
Bookings for boosters for eligible groups at both Market Gates and Louise Hamilton Centre, which is operating seven days a week, are currently through the National Booking System only.
Appointment slots are added on a regular basis so people should check back if they can not immediately book a slot.
On Monday, it was revealed that almost half of the borough's population had received their booster shot.
By the end of the year, every adult in the borough and across the region will be offered the chance to book a Covid-19 booster vaccine.
