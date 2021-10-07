News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

Covid on the coast - a week in numbers as case rates fall

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:14 PM October 7, 2021    Updated: 1:24 PM October 7, 2021
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing COVID vaccinations at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hal

A nurse prepares to deliver a Covid vaccination - Credit: Danielle Booden

Another 465 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Great Yarmouth in the last seven days.

It means the number of confirmed cases from September 30 to October 6 has dropped by 9.9pc compared to the previous seven days.

Meanwhile latest available data for hospital admissions shows that between September 20 and 26, 16 people went into hospital with the virus - an increase of 45.5pc compared to the previous week

As of September 28 there were 20 people with the virus who required hospital treatment, one of whom needed help via mechanical ventilation to breathe.

Figures show there were three deaths within 28 days of a positive test between September 30 and October 6 - and increase of 50pc on the previous seven days.

In terms of vaccinations 74,788 people had been given a first dose and 69,853 people had received their second jab by the end of October 5.



Great Yarmouth News

