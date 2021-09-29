Covid on the coast: Great Yarmouth first to reach 1 in 10 cases since pandemic began

Published: 4:25 PM September 29, 2021

Busy Regent Road in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy being out and about as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Great Yarmouth is the first local authority in Norfolk to pass 10,000 cases per 100,000 people in total, as the latest government data shows a rise in cases across the town.

As of September 23, the borough had recorded a total of 10,090 cases per 100,000 people since records began, meaning that one in ten people have been Covid positive since the beginning of 2020.

Latest figures show that the borough currently has a case rate of 445.6 per 100,000 people - higher than the national average of 324.7 per 100,000.

On September 16, Great Yarmouth had 326.6 cases per 100,000 people, meaning that there was a 36pc increase of cases over seven days.

Every authority across the county has seen a rise, which is possibly due to pupils returning to schools.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, everywhere saw an increase in recorded cases.

Kings Lynn and West Norfolk saw the highest percentage increase with 43pc.

However, Kings Lynn and West Norfolk have 288.3 cases per 100,000 people.

On September 16, they had 200 cases per 100,000.

Overall the rate in the county has increased by 24pc to 276.6 per 100,000 according to figures for the seven days up to September 23.

North Norfolk has the lowest rate across the county, despite an increase of 7pc taking it to 183.5 per 100,000.