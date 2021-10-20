Covid on the coast - a week in numbers as rates fall slightly

Published: 2:18 PM October 20, 2021

New cases for Covid-19 have decreased by just over 1pc. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Another 451 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the borough of Great Yarmouth in the last seven days.

It means the number of confirmed cases from October 13 to October 19 has dropped by 1.5pc compared to the previous seven days.

Meanwhile latest available data for hospital admissions shows that between October 4 and 10, 15 people from the borough went into hospital with the virus - an increase of 15.4pc compared to the previous week

As of October 12 there were nine people with the virus who required hospital treatment, one of needing help via mechanical ventilation to breathe.

Figures show there were three deaths within 28 days of a positive test between September 30 and October 6 - and increase of 50pc on the previous seven days.

You may also want to watch:

In terms of vaccinations 75,843 people had been given a first dose and 69,993 people had received their second jab by the end of October 18.

A walk-in coronavirus testing centre has been set up temporarily in Great Yarmouth's former Game store.