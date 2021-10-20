Covid on the coast - a week in numbers as rates fall slightly
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Another 451 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the borough of Great Yarmouth in the last seven days.
It means the number of confirmed cases from October 13 to October 19 has dropped by 1.5pc compared to the previous seven days.
Meanwhile latest available data for hospital admissions shows that between October 4 and 10, 15 people from the borough went into hospital with the virus - an increase of 15.4pc compared to the previous week
As of October 12 there were nine people with the virus who required hospital treatment, one of needing help via mechanical ventilation to breathe.
Figures show there were three deaths within 28 days of a positive test between September 30 and October 6 - and increase of 50pc on the previous seven days.
You may also want to watch:
In terms of vaccinations 75,843 people had been given a first dose and 69,993 people had received their second jab by the end of October 18.
A walk-in coronavirus testing centre has been set up temporarily in Great Yarmouth's former Game store.
Most Read
- 1 Roadside restaurant aiming to re-open before Christmas
- 2 Student nurse's plea after two years of university work stolen from car
- 3 Seal charity to take 'unprecendented' action to protect Norfolk seal colony
- 4 Yarmouth bridge will not lift until March 2022 as upgrade works delayed
- 5 Petrol station staff to receive awards for attempting to save baby's life
- 6 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
- 7 Vacant Game store hosts walk-in Covid test centre
- 8 Decision on controversial four-storey flats pushed back
- 9 Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more
- 10 Shop owners say don't worry about Christmas supplies