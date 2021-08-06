Current Covid rates in areas around Great Yarmouth

Published: 5:12 PM August 6, 2021

The Covid infection rate in Gorleston South and Beach was almost double the national average on July 16.

The response to rises in Covid levels in East Norfolk has been praised by Norfolk County Council as levels have started to drop.

Testing was carried out in Gorleston, Bradwell, Hemsby, Ormesby, Somerton and Winterton.

During the 10 days to Saturday, July 31, 10,269 tests were completed in these areas, identifying 114 positive cases.

As of July 31, the case rate per 100,000 of population in the Great Yarmouth Borough area stood at 268.



Testing was carried out by Norfolk County Council Public Health in partnership with Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Diane Steiner, Norfolk’s deputy director for public health, said: “With over ten thousand tests carried out in just ten days, the response in these areas to this additional testing has been excellent.

"I want to say thank you to each and every person who came forward to get tested: this means 114 chances to stop transmission of the virus.

“I’d encourage everyone to carry on testing regularly, through our roving community test sites, by picking up kits at libraries and pharmacies, or by ordering test kits online; this can help reduce the risk for local residents.”

The surge testing was carried out after a rapid rise in cases in the area in early July, with figures showing a case rate of 459 per 100,000 in the Great Yarmouth Borough Council area in the week ending July 14.



Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “I would like to thank all the residents who took part in this enhanced testing as we work together to slow the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the number of cases in the borough of Great Yarmouth.”

Anyone with Covid symptoms should self-isolate and book a test online at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested

Test kits to use at home can also be picked up from a local library or pharmacy.

Exact locations of libraries and pharmacies can be found on this page.

Anyone using these tests must register the results of the test either online or by calling 119.



