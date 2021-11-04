Decision to suspend inpatient visits 'not taken lightly'
The director of nursing at a Gorleston hospital has said the decision to suspend patient visits was not "taken lightly".
It was announced on Wednesday that visits to inpatients at James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) would be suspended for two weeks from November 3.
Paul Morris, director of nursing at JPUH, said: "The decision to suspend visiting to inpatient wards has been implemented by Trusts across Norfolk and Waveney, and takes effect for a two week period from Wednesday, November 3 until Wednesday, November 17.
"It isn’t a move we take lightly as we know how it can impact on patients and their families.
"However, protecting our patients and staff has to be our top priority and we must do all we can to minimise the spread of the virus.
"We will, of course, keep the situation under regular review, working with our public health colleagues and system partners."
People who will be allowed to visit inpatients
There are some exceptions to the rule, but visits for the following groups must be pre-arranged with the nurse in charge of the appropriate ward.
- one person visiting a child on a children's ward
- a partner visiting a patient on the maternity ward
- a person visiting a patient receiving end-of-life care