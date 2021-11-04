News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

Decision to suspend inpatient visits 'not taken lightly'

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:00 AM November 4, 2021
The James Paget Hospital at Gorleston

Researchers will work with smell loss patients referred to the James Paget Hospital at Gorleston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The director of nursing at a Gorleston hospital has said the decision to suspend patient visits was not "taken lightly".

It was announced on Wednesday that visits to inpatients at James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) would be suspended for two weeks from November 3.

paul morris

Director of nursing at James Paget University Hospital, Paul Morris. - Credit: JPUH

Paul Morris, director of nursing at JPUH, said: "The decision to suspend visiting to inpatient wards has been implemented by Trusts across Norfolk and Waveney, and takes effect for a two week period from Wednesday, November 3 until Wednesday, November 17.

"It isn’t a move we take lightly as we know how it can impact on patients and their families.

"However, protecting our patients and staff has to be our top priority and we must do all we can to minimise the spread of the virus.

"We will, of course, keep the situation under regular review, working with our public health colleagues and system partners."

You may also want to watch:

People who will be allowed to visit inpatients

There are some exceptions to the rule, but visits for the following groups must be pre-arranged with the nurse in charge of the appropriate ward.

Most Read

  1. 1 Where to watch fireworks for Bonfire Night in the borough
  2. 2 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18
  3. 3 What do people think of Gorleston High Street?
  1. 4 When are Christmas lights being turned on in Great Yarmouth?
  2. 5 Film crew spotted shooting on Gorleston beach
  3. 6 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
  4. 7 Beach huts 'sold out' as another 18 are added along prom
  5. 8 'I have been an idiot' - Shoplifter admits Fanta theft
  6. 9 Police caught drink driver after he forgot to put handbrake on
  7. 10 Norfolk and Waveney hospitals stop inpatient visits due to Covid
  • one person visiting a child on a children's ward
  • a partner visiting a patient on the maternity ward
  • a person visiting a patient receiving end-of-life care
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opening date for the Range in Great Yarmouth set back

Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Albion Great Yarmouth

Pub reopens as 'traditional local' after car smash

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Adam Frisby, In the Style

Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon